British pound/dollar: 1.2443 dollars per British pound (0.8037 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.03% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.54% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, April 13, 2023
--Up six of the past eight sessions
--Off 16.34% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, April 13, 2023
--Off 4.50% from its 52-week high of 1.3029 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022
--Up 16.42% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 4.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.88% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.85% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-20-23 1735ET