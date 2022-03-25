Sterling Gains 0.03% to $1.3181 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3181 dollars per British pound (0.7587 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.03% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.10% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

--Today the British pound lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.61% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 11.38% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.26% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.38% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 4.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.74% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.57% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1758ET