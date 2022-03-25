Log in
Sterling Gains 0.03% to $1.3181 -- Data Talk

03/25/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3181 dollars per British pound (0.7587 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 0.03% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.10% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

--Today the British pound lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.61% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 11.38% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.26% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.38% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 4.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.74% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.57% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1758ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.01% 0.5691 Delayed Quote.5.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.3188 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.43% 0.607829 Delayed Quote.3.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.33% 0.8011 Delayed Quote.0.61%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.19% 0.83265 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.0982 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.04% 0.009948 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.013115 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.11% 0.6971 Delayed Quote.2.03%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.04% 0.758265 Delayed Quote.2.46%
HOT NEWS