Sterling Gains 0.03% to $1.3181 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3181 dollars per British pound (0.7587 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound gained 0.03% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 1.10% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
--Today the British pound lost 0.05% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 0.61% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Off 11.38% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 7.26% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 1.38% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022
--Down 4.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.74% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.57% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-25-22 1758ET