Sterling Gains 0.03% to $1.3704 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3704 dollars per British pound (0.7297 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.03% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.94% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
--Up nine of the past 12 sessions
--Off 7.87% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Off 3.58% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 3.78% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Rose 0.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.30% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.30% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
