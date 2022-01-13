Log in
Sterling Gains 0.03% to $1.3704 -- Data Talk

01/13/2022 | 05:34pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3704 dollars per British pound (0.7297 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.03% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.94% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up nine of the past 12 sessions

--Off 7.87% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Off 3.58% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.78% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Rose 0.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.30% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.30% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.08% 0.53074 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.3709 Delayed Quote.0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.10% 0.582954 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.7985 Delayed Quote.0.47%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.10% 0.8353 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.1454 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.26% 0.009867 Delayed Quote.0.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.013525 Delayed Quote.0.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.20% 0.6859 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.02% 0.729549 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
