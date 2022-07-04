Sterling Gains 0.04% to $1.2103 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2103 dollars per British pound (0.8262 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 18.63% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 13.31% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 0.87% from its 52-week low of 1.1999 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 12.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.53% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

