Sterling Gains 0.05% to $1.2410 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2410 dollars per British pound (0.8058 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.66% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 16.57% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 8.85% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 16.11% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.58% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.58% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

01-26-23 1738ET