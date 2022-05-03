Sterling Gains 0.05% to $1.2500 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2500 dollars per British pound (0.8000 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 15.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.05% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.34% from its 52-week low of 1.2458 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 9.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.60% vs the dollar

