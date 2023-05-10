British pound/dollar: 1.2627 dollars per British pound (0.7920 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.07% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, May 8, 2023

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 15.11% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 0.21% from its 52-week high of 1.2653 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up 18.14% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 3.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.49% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 4.37% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1734ET