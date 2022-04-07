Log in
Sterling Gains 0.05% to $1.3074 -- Data Talk

04/07/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3074 dollars per British pound (0.7649 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 12.10% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 8.01% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.56% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 4.82% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.36% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.34% 0.5717 Delayed Quote.8.17%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.3068 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.16% 0.607877 Delayed Quote.4.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.7941 Delayed Quote.1.25%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.24% 0.83195 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.08739 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.01% 0.010079 Delayed Quote.2.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.013177 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.68888 Delayed Quote.1.62%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.02% 0.76514 Delayed Quote.3.46%
