Sterling Gains 0.05% to $1.3729 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3729 dollars per British pound (0.7284 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, July 27, 2021

--Off 7.70% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.41% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.88% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 4.40% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.47% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1735ET