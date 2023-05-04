British pound/dollar: 1.2574 dollars per British pound (0.7953 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.86% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 15.46% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 0.62% from its 52-week high of 1.2653 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up 17.65% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept 26, 2022

--Rose 1.74% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 3.93% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

