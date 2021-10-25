Sterling Gains 0.06% to $1.3766 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3766 dollars per British pound (0.7264 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Off 7.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.15% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 6.56% from its 52-week low of 1.2919 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 5.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.17% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.74% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

