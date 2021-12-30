Log in
Sterling Gains 0.07% to $1.3501 -- Data Talk

12/30/2021 | 05:44pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3501 dollars per British pound (0.7407 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.51% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 9.23% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 5.01% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.24% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 1.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.50% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.20% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.23% 0.53649 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.34973 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.32% 0.581527 Delayed Quote.0.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.37% 0.78472 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.37% 0.83858 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.32% 1.13231 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.14% 0.009957 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.24% 0.013441 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.12% 0.6828 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.01% 0.740905 Delayed Quote.1.79%
