Sterling Gains 0.07% to $1.3501 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3501 dollars per British pound (0.7407 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.51% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 9.23% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 5.01% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.24% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 1.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.50% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.20% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1743ET