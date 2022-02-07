Log in
Sterling Gains 0.07% to $1.3537 -- Data Talk

02/07/2022 | 05:35pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3537 dollars per British pound (0.7387 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Off 8.99% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.76% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.51% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 1.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.07% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.59% 0.52616 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.35311 Delayed Quote.0.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.65% 0.583584 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.63% 0.78924 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.11% 0.84526 Delayed Quote.0.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.14409 Delayed Quote.0.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.00% 0.009901 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.013398 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.20% 0.6632 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.00% 0.739016 Delayed Quote.0.01%
