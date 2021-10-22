Log in
Sterling Gains 0.08% to $1.3758 -- Data Talk

10/22/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3758 dollars per British pound (0.7268 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 1.57% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage gain since Friday, May 21, 2021

--Today the British pound lost 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.48% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 7.50% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.20% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 6.49% from its 52-week low of 1.2919 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 5.49% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.11% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.68% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-21 1734ET

