Sterling Gains 0.08% to $1.3962 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3962 dollars per British pound (0.7162 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.15% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Off 6.13% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 1.77% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 13.52% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 12.41% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.77% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.17% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-21 1734ET