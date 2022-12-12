Sterling Gains 0.09% to $1.2273 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2273 dollars per British pound (0.8148 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.18% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 17.49% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 10.44% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 14.83% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.78% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.28% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1737ET