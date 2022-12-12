Advanced search
News
Sterling Gains 0.09% to $1.2273 -- Data Talk

12/12/2022 | 05:38pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2273 dollars per British pound (0.8148 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.18% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 17.49% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 10.44% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 14.83% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.78% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.28% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.89% 0.5484 Delayed Quote.3.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.2265 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.05% 0.598011 Delayed Quote.2.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.73279 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.13% 0.85867 Delayed Quote.2.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.05349 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.22% 0.009874 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.23% 0.6378 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.26% 0.815328 Delayed Quote.10.36%
