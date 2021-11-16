Sterling Gains 0.10% to $1.3429 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3429 dollars per British pound (0.7447 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.46% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

--Off 9.71% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 5.52% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.53% from its 52-week low of 1.3227 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Rose 1.36% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.91% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.73% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-21 1742ET