Sterling Gains 0.10% to $1.3770 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3770 dollars per British pound (0.7262 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.10% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 7.42% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
--Off 3.12% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 8.20% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
--Rose 3.13% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.77% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-01-21 1737ET