Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 0.11% to $1.1435 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.1435 dollars per British pound (0.8745 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 23.12% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 17.29% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 0.11% from its 52-week low of 1.1423 hit Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Down 16.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.60% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.47% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.05% 0.58827 Delayed Quote.9.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.14373 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.09% 0.660205 Delayed Quote.12.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.7547 End-of-day quote.-4.74%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.04% 0.87685 Delayed Quote.4.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.00309 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.12% 0.011 End-of-day quote.10.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012549 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.50% 0.5964 End-of-day quote.-12.40%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.03% 0.874286 Delayed Quote.18.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pJudge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.004% to 101.49. -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.09% to $1.0025 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 0.11% to $1.1435 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.19% to 143.20 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pU.S. judge denies government bid to stop UnitedHealth Group's plan to buy Change
RE
05:35pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle mixed, tight supplies underpin futures
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 1.90% to $0.058 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 0.96% to $1357.73 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.02% to $19519.53 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to update racing odds as inflation bucks the reins
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, HR Horton, Intuit, Meritage Homes, NCR...
3China, Hong Kong stocks dip further ahead of Fed meeting outcome
4Virios Therapeutics Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 2b Study of I..
5Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idle..

HOT NEWS