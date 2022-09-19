Sterling Gains 0.11% to $1.1435 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1435 dollars per British pound (0.8745 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 23.12% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 17.29% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 0.11% from its 52-week low of 1.1423 hit Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Down 16.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.60% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.47% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

09-19-22 1739ET