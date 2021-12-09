Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 0.11% to $1.3219 -- Data Talk

12/09/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3219 dollars per British pound (0.7565 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 11.13% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.99% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.11% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.56% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.62% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.26% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-21 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.43% 0.54023 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.10% 1.3222 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.58% 0.595026 Delayed Quote.3.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.7866 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.54% 0.85416 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.44% 1.1295 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.37% 0.010013 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.013235 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.22% 0.67954 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.10% 0.756481 Delayed Quote.3.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. safety agency discussing Tesla camera replacements
RE
05:51pLIVESTOCK-Hog futures climb as pork prices bounce from lows, slaughter accelerates
RE
05:51pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:45pTreasury's Yellen vows big push against corruption, new 'kleptocracy fund'
RE
05:39pBrazil Senate extends payroll tax exemption for companies to avoid job losses
RE
05:38pStarbucks workers vote to unionize at Buffalo, New York, store
RE
05:37pDollar Lost 0.20% to 113.46 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.11% to $1.3219 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.45% to $1.1293 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.23% to 90.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns
2Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
3Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
4Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
5BIONTECH : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS