Sterling Gains 0.11% to $1.3603 -- Data Talk

02/21/2022 | 05:33pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3603 dollars per British pound (0.7351 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 8.55% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.29% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.01% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 3.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.15% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.55% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.18% 0.52835 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.35882 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.01% 0.576798 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.78348 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.10% 0.83173 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.1301 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.14% 0.00987 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.013424 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.669 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.03% 0.735998 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
