Sterling Gains 0.11% to $1.3603 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3603 dollars per British pound (0.7351 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 8.55% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.29% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.01% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 3.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.15% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

