Sterling Gains 0.11% to $1.3674 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3674 dollars per British pound (0.7313 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.63% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 8.07% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 3.79% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.96% from its 52-week low of 1.2905 hit Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

--Rose 5.96% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.48% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.07% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

