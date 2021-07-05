Log in
Sterling Gains 0.11% to $1.3845 -- Data Talk

07/05/2021 | 03:59pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3845 dollars per British pound (0.7223 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.60% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Off 6.92% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 28, 2021

--Off 2.59% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 10.83% from its 52-week low of 1.2492 hit Monday, July 6, 2020

--Rose 10.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.32% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-21 1759ET

