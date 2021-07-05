Sterling Gains 0.11% to $1.3845 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3845 dollars per British pound (0.7223 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.11% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.60% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 22, 2021
--Off 6.92% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 28, 2021
--Off 2.59% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 10.83% from its 52-week low of 1.2492 hit Monday, July 6, 2020
--Rose 10.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.32% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-05-21 1759ET