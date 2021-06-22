Sterling Gains 0.11% to $1.3951 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3951 dollars per British pound (0.7168 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.07% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Off 6.21% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 1.84% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 13.43% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 11.42% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.84% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.09% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-21 1732ET