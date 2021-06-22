Sterling Gains 0.11% to $1.3951 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3951 dollars per British pound (0.7168 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.11% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 1.07% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Off 6.21% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 1.84% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 13.43% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020
--Rose 11.42% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.84% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.09% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-22-21 1732ET