British pound/dollar: 1.2439 dollars per British pound (0.8039 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.12% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.51% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, April 13, 2023
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Off 16.37% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 4.81% from its 52-week high of 1.3067 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022
--Up 16.38% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 4.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.85% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.82% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-19-23 1735ET