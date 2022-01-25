Sterling Gains 0.13% to $1.3508 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3508 dollars per British pound (0.7403 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.13% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 9.18% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.96% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.29% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 1.65% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.15% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.15% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1732ET