Sterling Gains 0.14% to $1.1535 -- Data Talk

09/07/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1535 dollars per British pound (0.8669 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.20% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 22.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 16.67% from its 52-week high of 1.3842 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 0.20% from its 52-week low of 1.1512 hit Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Down 16.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.73% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.27% 0.58594 Delayed Quote.9.82%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.26% 1.1538 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.02% 0.66031 Delayed Quote.12.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.76188 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.82% 0.8668 Delayed Quote.2.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.08% 1.0002 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.21% 0.010892 Delayed Quote.9.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.34% 0.01256 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.61% 0.6067 Delayed Quote.-10.71%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.25% 0.866701 Delayed Quote.16.98%
