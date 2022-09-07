Sterling Gains 0.14% to $1.1535 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1535 dollars per British pound (0.8669 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.20% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 22.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 16.67% from its 52-week high of 1.3842 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 0.20% from its 52-week low of 1.1512 hit Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Down 16.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.73% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1735ET