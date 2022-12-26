Advanced search
Sterling Gains 0.15% to $1.2069 -- Data Talk

12/26/2022 | 05:49pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2069 dollars per British pound (0.8286 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.20% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 18.86% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.93% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.92% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.21% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.09% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.79% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-26-22 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.31% 0.557 Delayed Quote.3.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.20611 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.20% 0.610639 Delayed Quote.4.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.73621 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.07% 0.8811 Delayed Quote.4.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.0631 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.05% 0.010033 Delayed Quote.1.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012102 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.6295 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.01% 0.82894 Delayed Quote.12.27%
