Sterling Gains 0.16% to $1.1482 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1482 dollars per British pound (0.8709 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Off 22.80% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 16.21% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 7.43% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 15.65% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.12% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

