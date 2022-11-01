Advanced search
Sterling Gains 0.16% to $1.1482 -- Data Talk

11/01/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1482 dollars per British pound (0.8709 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Off 22.80% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 16.21% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 7.43% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 15.65% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.12% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.47% 0.55611 Delayed Quote.2.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.14% 1.1481 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.00% 0.639202 Delayed Quote.8.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.14% 0.7332 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.22% 0.86017 Delayed Quote.2.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 0.98782 Delayed Quote.-13.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.07% 0.010546 Delayed Quote.5.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.27% 0.58398 Delayed Quote.-15.15%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.12% 0.87089 Delayed Quote.16.69%
