  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Sterling Gains 0.17% to $1.2653 -- Data Talk

05/30/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2653 dollars per British pound (0.7903 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.17% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 0.96% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions

--Off 14.93% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 10.98% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.70% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 10.98% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.61% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 6.47% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 1744ET

