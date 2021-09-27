Sterling Gains 0.17% to $1.3699 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3699 dollars per British pound (0.7300 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.17% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.90% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.62% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 6.74% from its 52-week low of 1.2834 hit Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

--Rose 6.74% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.41% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.25% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 1733ET