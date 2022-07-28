Sterling Gains 0.18% to $1.2178 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2178 dollars per British pound (0.8212 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.22% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 18.13% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 12.77% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 2.99% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.98% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

