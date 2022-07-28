Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 0.18% to $1.2178 -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2178 dollars per British pound (0.8212 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.22% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 18.13% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 12.77% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 2.99% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.98% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.09% 0.5743 Delayed Quote.7.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.21723 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.00% 0.641387 Delayed Quote.10.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.07% 0.78056 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.22% 0.83731 Delayed Quote.0.16%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.0193 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.12% 0.010315 Delayed Quote.4.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.28% 0.012559 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.52% 0.62909 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.09% 0.82151 Delayed Quote.12.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pPolice identify victims of British Columbia shooting
RE
05:56p'Ukraine's greatest friend,' UK's Truss pledges more support for Kyiv
RE
05:55pGhana looking at 3-year IMF programme of $2 bln-$3 bln -finance minister
RE
05:52pAmazon cfo says great recession did help cloud business more tha…
RE
05:51pAmazon cfo has seen longer and longer commitments from cloud cus…
RE
05:45pAmazon cfo says company expects increased energy costs for cloud…
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.45% to 97.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Unchanged at $1.0198 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 0.18% to $1.2178 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pProtest over 15th-century land grab doctrine interrupts papal Mass in Canada
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderate rebound in U.S. economic growth seen in second quarter as infl..
2Fresenius : Conference Call Preliminary Q2/2022 Results
3STELLANTIS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4Air Liquide prepares for possible gas cuts as half-year sales beat fore..
5Is the U.S. in a recession? Fresh GDP data to amplify debate

HOT NEWS