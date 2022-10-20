Advanced search
Sterling Gains 0.19% to $1.1239 -- Data Talk

10/20/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1239 dollars per British pound (0.8898 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 24.44% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 18.52% from its 52-week high of 1.3794 hit Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

--Up 5.16% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.52% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.64% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.92% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.02% 0.55852 Delayed Quote.3.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.20% 1.123 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.18% 0.646592 Delayed Quote.9.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.7259 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.03% 0.8708 Delayed Quote.3.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 0.97819 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.14% 0.010765 Delayed Quote.8.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.32% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.16% 0.56683 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.18% 0.890551 Delayed Quote.19.18%
