Sterling Gains 0.19% to $1.1239 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1239 dollars per British pound (0.8898 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 24.44% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 18.52% from its 52-week high of 1.3794 hit Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

--Up 5.16% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.52% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.64% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.92% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

