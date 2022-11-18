Advanced search
Sterling Gains 0.19% to $1.1888 -- Data Talk

11/18/2022 | 05:36pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.1888 dollars per British pound (0.8412 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 20.08% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 13.25% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.23% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.70% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.12% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1735ET

