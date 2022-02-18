Sterling Gains 0.19% to $1.3588 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3588 dollars per British pound (0.7359 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound gained 0.19% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight weeks
--Up 1.34% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
--Up seven of the past nine weeks
--Today the British pound lost 0.20% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 8.65% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 4.40% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 2.90% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Down 3.03% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.04% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.44% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-18-22 1732ET