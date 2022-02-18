Sterling Gains 0.19% to $1.3588 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3588 dollars per British pound (0.7359 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 1.34% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 8.65% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.40% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.90% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 3.03% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.04% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.44% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1732ET