Sterling Gains 0.19% to $1.3903 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3903 dollars per British pound (0.7193 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.13% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 6.53% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 9, 2021

--Off 2.18% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 9.25% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept 23, 2020

--Rose 6.97% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.52% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.74% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 1733ET