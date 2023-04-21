British pound/dollar: 1.2440 dollars per British pound (0.8039 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, April 17, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 16.36% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.10% from its 52-week high of 1.2838 hit Friday, April 22, 2022

--Up 16.39% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 3.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.86% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.83% vs the dollar

