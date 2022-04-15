Sterling Gains 0.20% to $1.3060 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3060 dollars per British pound (0.7657 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound gained 0.20% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, March 18, 2022
--Snaps a two week losing streak
--Today the British pound lost 0.14% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.43% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Down seven of the past nine sessions
--Off 12.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 8.11% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 0.45% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022
--Down 5.64% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.63% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.46% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-15-22 1749ET