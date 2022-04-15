Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Sterling Gains 0.20% to $1.3060 -- Data Talk

04/15/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3060 dollars per British pound (0.7657 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today the British pound lost 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.43% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 12.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 8.11% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.45% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 5.64% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.63% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.46% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-22 1749ET

