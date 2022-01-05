Log in
Sterling Gains 0.20% to $1.3556 -- Data Talk

01/05/2022 | 05:34pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3556 dollars per British pound (0.7377 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 8.86% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 4.62% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.66% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.40% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.49% 0.53223 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.35503 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.54% 0.57856 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.42% 0.78363 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.06% 0.83438 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.1308 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.13% 0.009935 Delayed Quote.0.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.35% 0.013464 Delayed Quote.0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.67911 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.16% 0.738013 Delayed Quote.0.35%
