Sterling Gains 0.21% to $1.2603 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2603 dollars per British pound (0.7935 British pound per dollar)

--This month the British pound gained 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Snaps a four month losing streak

--Today the British pound lost 0.40% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 15.27% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.10% from its 52-week high of 1.4177 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.29% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 10.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 6.84% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1746ET