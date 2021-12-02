Sterling Gains 0.21% to $1.3306 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3306 dollars per British pound (0.7515 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 10.54% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.38% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.60% from its 52-week low of 1.3227 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Down 1.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.63% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-21 1733ET