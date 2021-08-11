Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 0.21% to $1.3869 -- Data Talk

08/11/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3869 dollars per British pound (0.7210 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 6.76% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.42% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.98% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 6.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.23% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.49% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pHackers return $260 million to cryptocurrency platform after massive theft
RE
05:42pStocks hit record highs as Fed tapering concerns ease
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% to 87.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Gains 0.15% to $1.1740 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Gains 0.21% to $1.3869 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pDollar Lost 0.13% to 110.44 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pMarqeta does not see square-afterpay combination moving concentration risk significantly, trigger renegotiations or of the like
RE
05:24pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.28% to 20,554.01
RE
05:23pDemocratic divisions emerge on U.S. Senate's $3.5 trillion spending plan
RE
05:16pELON MUSK : Elon Musk visits Germany, meets with state leaders over 'gigafactory'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
2Hackers return $260 million to cryptocurrency platform after massive theft
3The Fed’s transitionary Inflation scenario gets a boost
4Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
5NortonLifeLock creates cyber leader with $8.6 billion Avast deal

HOT NEWS