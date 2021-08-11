Sterling Gains 0.21% to $1.3869 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3869 dollars per British pound (0.7210 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 6.76% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.42% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.98% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 6.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.23% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.49% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1732ET