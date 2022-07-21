Sterling Gains 0.22% to $1.2004 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2004 dollars per British pound (0.8331 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 19.30% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 14.02% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.51% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.43% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.27% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

07-21-22 1731ET