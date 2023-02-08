Sterling Gains 0.22% to $1.2073 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2073 dollars per British pound (0.8283 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.22% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.46% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
--Off 18.83% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 11.33% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
--Up 12.96% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 10.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.98% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.21% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-08-23 1736ET