Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Gains 0.22% to $1.2073 -- Data Talk

02/08/2023 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2073 dollars per British pound (0.8283 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.46% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 18.83% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.33% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 12.96% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.98% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.21% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.80% 0.57296 Delayed Quote.1.74%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.207 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.52% 0.616207 Delayed Quote.1.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.42% 0.74363 Delayed Quote.0.73%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.31% 0.8875 Delayed Quote.0.78%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.07126 Delayed Quote.0.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.04% 0.01003 Delayed Quote.0.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.631 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.15% 0.828432 Delayed Quote.0.59%
Latest news "Economy"
05:54pU.S. House votes to end foreign air traveler COVID vaccine requirement
RE
05:50pJPMorgan CEO says economy doing 'OK' but cites potential storm clouds
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.14% to 96.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.16% to $1.0713 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.22% to $1.2073 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.27% to 131.43 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pU.S. Treasury's Yellen: inflation remains elevated but there are encouraging signs
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 2.48% to $0.090 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 0.88% to $1652.81 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.04% to $22959.96 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell confesses 'This time it's different'
2Alphabet Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Octob..
3Adyen N : Adyen publishes H2 2022 financial results - dit is de tweede ..
4Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distri..
5CVS Health to buy Oak Street Health for $9.5 billion

HOT NEWS