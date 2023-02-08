Sterling Gains 0.22% to $1.2073 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2073 dollars per British pound (0.8283 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.46% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 18.83% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.33% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 12.96% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.98% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1736ET