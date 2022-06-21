Sterling Gains 0.22% to $1.2278 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2278 dollars per British pound (0.8145 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.22% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.45% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Off 17.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 12.06% from its 52-week high of 1.3962 hit Wednesday, June 23, 2021
--Up 2.33% from its 52-week low of 1.1999 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Down 11.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.58% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.24% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
