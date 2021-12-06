Sterling Gains 0.22% to $1.3265 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3265 dollars per British pound (0.7539 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 10.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.67% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.29% from its 52-week low of 1.3227 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Down 0.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.93% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1737ET