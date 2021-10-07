Sterling Gains 0.22% to $1.3616 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3616 dollars per British pound (0.7344 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 8.46% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.20% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.51% from its 52-week low of 1.2905 hit Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

--Rose 5.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.36% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

