Sterling Gains 0.22% to $1.3917 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3917 dollars per British pound (0.7185 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 6.43% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 9.36% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 6.47% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.84% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

