Sterling Gains 0.22% to $1.3917 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3917 dollars per British pound (0.7185 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.22% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up seven of the past 10 sessions
--Off 6.43% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 2.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 9.36% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
--Rose 6.47% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.84% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
