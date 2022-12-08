Sterling Gains 0.23% to $1.2235 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2235 dollars per British pound (0.8173 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.23% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.87% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 17.74% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 10.72% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 14.47% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.47% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.56% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1738ET