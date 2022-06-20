Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 0.23% to $1.2251 -- Data Talk

06/20/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2251 dollars per British pound (0.8163 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.23% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 17.63% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.25% from its 52-week high of 1.3962 hit Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up 2.10% from its 52-week low of 1.1999 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 12.08% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.79% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.44% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-22 1736ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pDollar Gains 0.10% to 135.09 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.23% to $1.2251 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.13% to $1.0511 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.14% to 97.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pYellen, Canada's Freeland present united front on Ukraine, economic challenges
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 3.83% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 1.64% to $1119.96 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 0.28% to $20443.55 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:26pTSX rebounds as investors cheer telecom deal activity
RE
05:23pExclusive-UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6 billion investment package
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Iron ore suffers short-term demand woes, longer-term China threat: Russ..
2Analyst recommendations: Glencore, National Grid, Tesco, United Utiliti..
3VINCI : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
4Aareon AG has, through Mary BidCo AB, entered into binding agreements t..
5Petrobras : on payment of remuneration to shareholders June 20, 2022

HOT NEWS